Trade Groups And Automakers Consider Chinese Vehicles A Threat To National Security - Are They Right?

Agent009 submitted on 3/19/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:51:28 PM

Views : 2,420 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.reuters.com

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Major auto trade groups urged the U.S. government to keep ?Chinese carmakers out of the country, according to a letter seen by Reuters, potentially ‌complicating President Donald Trump's planned summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
 
The groups raised "serious concerns about China’s ongoing efforts to dominate global automotive manufacturing and to gain access to the U.S. market. These actions pose a direct threat to America’s global competitiveness, national security, ?and automotive industrial base."


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Trade Groups And Automakers Consider Chinese Vehicles A Threat To National Security - Are They Right?

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