Trademark Filing Suggests A Turbo Four Cylinder Powered Lexus GX 550h Is On The Way

Agent009 submitted on 4/17/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:42:10 AM

Views : 554 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Twinned with the mid-size Land Cruiser, the latest iteration of the GX rolled out in 2023 for the 2024 model year. In markets that include the United States of America, the luxury-oriented sport utility vehicle is exclusively offered with a twin-turbo V6 that you can also find in the larger LX and various Toyotas based on the Japanese automaker's TNGA-F platform.
  
Only a handful of markets list a hybrid option for the GX, which is called 550h as opposed to 550 for the internal combustion-only sixer. In the People's Republic of China, the 2026 model year GX 550h retails from 778,000 yuan (114,050 dollars) and packs the hybridized 2.4-liter turbo inline-four engine of the 250-series Land Cruiser for the United States market.


Read Article


Trademark Filing Suggests A Turbo Four Cylinder Powered Lexus GX 550h Is On The Way

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)