Trademark Filing Suggests A Turbo Four Cylinder Powered Lexus GX 550h Is On The Way

Twinned with the mid-size Land Cruiser, the latest iteration of the GX rolled out in 2023 for the 2024 model year. In markets that include the United States of America, the luxury-oriented sport utility vehicle is exclusively offered with a twin-turbo V6 that you can also find in the larger LX and various Toyotas based on the Japanese automaker's TNGA-F platform.

Only a handful of markets list a hybrid option for the GX, which is called 550h as opposed to 550 for the internal combustion-only sixer. In the People's Republic of China, the 2026 model year GX 550h retails from 778,000 yuan (114,050 dollars) and packs the hybridized 2.4-liter turbo inline-four engine of the 250-series Land Cruiser for the United States market.