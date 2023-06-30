Trademark Filing Suggests Buick Is Moving Forward With A New GS Performance Model

Buick has filed a trademark for the name "Buick GS" at the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property. CarBuzz discovered the trademark, the first time this particular designation has been filed for as a standalone model. And it will be a car, as the trademark was filed in Nice classification 12, specifically for "land motor vehicles, namely automobiles."

The GS badge has been used prior and has been trademarked previously in conjunction with other model names. Last year, CarBuzz discovered the trademark for the Electra GS name, for example, and in recent history, there have been several models wearing the badge. The last vehicle to wear the GS badge was the Regal GS, which was killed off in 2020. Other famous examples include Riviera GS, Wildcat GS, and Century GS.

But "Buick GS" as a trademarked name suggests something entirely different, not a trim, but a standalone model wearing the GS name.