Trademark Filings Confirm Lexus Is Planning a Less Expensive RZ300e Electric Crossover

The 2023 Lexus RZ is the brand's first BEV available in the USA. Based on the same platform as the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra, it has been revealed exclusively in all-wheel-drive RZ450e guise with a dual-motor powertrain producing 308 horsepower - 93 ponies more than the most powerful variants of its siblings - with 225 miles of range.

But CarBuzz has uncovered trademark filings with the European Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) that confirm a cheaper variant with less power is in the works and that it will be taking on the RZ300e designation.