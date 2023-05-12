Tragic Crash: Lamborghini Urus Erupts in Flames, Claims Passenger's Life in NYC Overtaking Attempt Gone Wrong

A Lamborghini Urus was yanked out of his $300,000 SUV seconds before it exploded into a massive ball of flames killing a 21-year-old female passenger instantly.



Before the fireball, the driver had been on New York's 10th Avenue under an elevated subway track near 213th Street. He slammed into a pillar when trying to maneuver past another vehicle.



As officers attempt to get to the passenger side of the vehicle, the supercar bursts into flames and cops are seen running for cover.



The unnamed 21-year-old passenger died, and the driver was taken to the hospital, where he was in critical condition.



