Trailer Load Of New Broncos Goes Up In Flames

It must have really sucked for fans to wait through decades of OJ Simpson jokes for the Ford Bronco to return, only to suffer COVID-19 manufacturing delays before the trucks finally started shipping to customers last year. These pictures of two fresh Broncos meeting a fiery end in Greenfield, Illinois posted yesterday on a Bronco enthusiast form must really be testing their patience.

The two brand-new Ford Broncos were over-cooked in the hold of a comedically named “Reliable Carriers” closed vehicle trailer that caught fire. It’s unclear where the Broncos were headed, but they never made it.