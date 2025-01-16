Trailers Full Of Junipers Fill The Roads In China

Tesla was expected to start deliveries of the refreshed Model Y in April, but reports from China indicate that Tesla is already hauling the redesigned vehicles across the country. These are likely demo and showroom vehicles, with customer vehicles following later. Tesla still needs regulatory approvals before shipping the refreshed vehicles to their owners. Tesla is in a hurry to start deliveries of the refreshed Model Y in China and other regions where it has already opened the order books. According to delivery estimates on Tesla's website, the first customers should receive their vehicles in April, while Europe will get them one month later, in May. However, this timeline might be already obsolete, as people have started posting pictures and videos of trailers carrying refreshed Model Y EVs. It appears that Tesla has already started deliveries, but that is not yet happening. The carmaker is still awaiting regulatory approvals before selling the facelifted model to customers. China's authorities published Model Y specifications on the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) website for public review, and there's generally a one-week window for interested parties to submit objections. Other approvals and certifications are also pending.



Read Article