Train Shortage Is Hampering Car Deliveries To Dealerships

The new car market isn’t quite yet out of the woods. Despite falling markups, rising inventory, and even some new car deals to be had, there’s a new challenge befalling automakers that has nothing to do with the cars themselves. A train car shortage has stranded some 70,000 cars that are ready to get shipped to dealer lots. The shortage doesn’t just affect automakers. It reportedly has been brewing for months and is now building into supply shortages for food and grain, according to the Detroit Free Press. Of the automakers affected, General Motors is one of the hardest hit, though the issue could spread across the industry if left to fester. It is apparently serious enough that auto industry lobbying groups and the Department of Transportation are investigating the issue and trying to preempt the bottleneck from getting smaller.



