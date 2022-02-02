Transport Canada Fields Over 170 Complaints For Heating Problems In Model 3 And Model Y Vehicles

Agent009 submitted on 2/2/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:19:17 PM

Views : 462 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla established open communication with Transport Canada after the agency started a defect investigation into the HVAC systems in Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. 

“We have informed the manufacturer of the investigation, and communication is ongoing,” Transport Canada told Teslarati. 

Transport Canada is a federal institution responsible for transportation policies and programs. The agency informed Teslarati that it had received a total of 171 consumer complaints concerning the performance of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system (HVAC) during cold weather conditions in Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.



Read Article


Transport Canada Fields Over 170 Complaints For Heating Problems In Model 3 And Model Y Vehicles

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)