Transport Canada Fields Over 170 Complaints For Heating Problems In Model 3 And Model Y Vehicles

Tesla established open communication with Transport Canada after the agency started a defect investigation into the HVAC systems in Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

“We have informed the manufacturer of the investigation, and communication is ongoing,” Transport Canada told Teslarati.

Transport Canada is a federal institution responsible for transportation policies and programs. The agency informed Teslarati that it had received a total of 171 consumer complaints concerning the performance of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system (HVAC) during cold weather conditions in Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.