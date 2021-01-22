Transportation Nominee Pete Buttigieg Open To Nation Wide Gas Tax Increases

Joe Biden is now the official President of the United States after an inaugural ceremony that took place Wednesday this week. Minutes after completing his oath, Biden called for unity of the nation and declared he wants to be a “president for all Americans.” On the next day, Pete Buttigieg, President Joe Biden's nominee to head the US Transportation Department, had interesting things to say during a confirmation hearing.

"We need to look at any responsible, viable revenue mechanism we can all agree on," Buttigieg said during the hearing, Automotive News reports. Republican Senator Mike Lee asked if new revenue mechanisms could include gas tax hikes, to which Buttigieg said: "It's possible - certainly many states have taken that step including my own - but it's not the only approach."