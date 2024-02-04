Pete Buttigieg, the man who makes a mockery of the transportation sector mocking and comparing Americans who don't want electric cars to people in the early 2000s who wanted "landline phones forever." Oh, Pete, you're really a master of analogy, aren't you? Because we all know that the transition from landlines to mobile phones was as smooth as a pothole-ridden road, right?



But let's not stop there. We could also talk about how he's handled crises like the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. He waited a whole week before showing up. A week! It's like waiting for your Uber to arrive when it's only two blocks away. And when he finally did show up, it was as if he was expecting a red-carpet welcome rather than a town in crisis.



But hey, at least he's making history as the first out Senate-confirmed Cabinet member, right? Because, you know, that's what really matters in a job like this - making history, not making a difference.



And let's not forget his grand plans for electric vehicles. Charging stations across the country? Sure, as long as you're willing to play a game of "Where's Waldo?" with your car's battery life. But hey, at least he's preparing us for the 2020s, right? Because we all know how well the government prepares us for anything.



And let's not even get started on the Baltimore bridge collapse. It's almost as if he's trying to make a point about the crumbling infrastructure. Well, mission accomplished, Pete!



Pete Buttigieg, the man who makes a mockery of transportation, is like a train wreck in slow motion - you know it's going to be bad, but you just can't look away. So, here's to you, Pete, and your "woke" transportation policies. We can't wait to see what you'll "railroad" next!



YOU’RE the one who deserves MOCKING!





