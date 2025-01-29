Transportation Secretary Signs Order To Rescind Strict Fuel Economy Standards For New Cars

New U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy signed an order on Tuesday directing U.S. regulators to rescind landmark fuel economy standards issued under President Joe Biden that aimed to drastically reduce fuel use for cars and trucks.



In a memo, opens new tab, Duffy directed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to reconsider the 2022 model year through 2031 model years for cars and trucks.

The agency in June said it would hike Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) requirements to about 50.4 miles per gallon (4.67 liters per 100 km) by 2031 from 39.1 mpg currently for light-duty vehicles.