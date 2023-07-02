Treasury Adjusts EV Incentive Limits, Tesla Tweaks Prices - Who Is Playing Who?

Keeping track of Tesla’s stock price is no small undertaking, but staying abreast of the firm’s ever changing car prices is almost as tough. Yes, Tesla has been fiddling with its price list again, reducing the cost of some cars and making others more expensive.

Much of the justification for the latest tweaks stemmed from the news that every Model Y would now qualify for EV tax credits because the Treasury decided crossovers would have the same $80,000 price cap as SUVs, and not the $55,000 cap given to regular cars.

That change to the details of the Inflation Reduction Act means that numerous popular new crossovers including the Cadillac Lyriq, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Volkswagen ID.4, which were denied SUV status by the IRS, but were priced above the $55,000 cap for cars, now qualify for credits.