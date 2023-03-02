Treasury Department Buckles And REVISES Electric Vehicle Classifications For Tax Credits After Industry Outcry

The U.S. Treasury Department said Friday it will make more Tesla (TSLA.O), Ford Motor (F.N), General Motors (GM.N) and Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) electric vehicles eligible for up to $7,500 tax credits after it revised its vehicle classification definitions.

The reversal by Treasury is a win for Tesla, GM, Ford and other automakers which had pressed the Biden administration to change the vehicle definitions. Under the $430 billion climate bill approved in August, SUVs can be priced at up to $80,000 to qualify for EV tax credits, while cars, sedans and wagons can only be priced at up to $55,000.

