Treasury Secretary Yellen Says She Will Forbid Entry Of Chinese Electric Vehicles Into US Market

China’s electric vehicles pose an existential threat to the U.S. car industry, auto executives fear. The speedy rise of the country’s EV industry means it is not only satiating demand at home but also supplying low-cost EVs abroad. To address this, among many other trade issues, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen traveled to Beijing this past week, and her message to her Chinese counterpart was clear: "You’re producing too much stuff!"

today we're discussing more about Yellen's complaints about China, a critical Tesla Autopilot trial that's expected to begin in California this week, and the explosive footfall at New York Auto Show's EV test track.