Tree Huggers Increasingly Do Not Like Elon Musk Expressing His Free Speech Right

Teslas approval rating among consumers seems to be dropping. The downtrend happened this year amidst CEO Elon Musk’s increasingly vocal political statements on social media. Musk’s polarizing political leanings have become apparent following his turbulent takeover of social media company Twitter.

According to a survey by UK-based research firm YouGov, Tesla’s approval rating actually fell pretty quickly. YouGov conducts surveys to test the perception of consumer perceptions of thousands of brands, including Tesla, which has been included on the company’s list since 2016.

YouGov noted that typically, more consumers had an overall positive view of the electric automaker, and this was true until the first half of this year. At the start of 2022, Tesla had a net positive score of 5.9%, and in May, this number peaked at 6.7%. It should be noted that in May, Musk’s Twitter takeover plans have already been made public. By early November, however, Tesla’s approval rating had fallen to -1.4%.