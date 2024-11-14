Trend Micro Calls Out Mazda's Connect Infotainment System For Weak Security

The US government wants to ban Chinese cars outright over fears that they could be remotely controlled by bad actors and become a security threat. But a new group of researchers is warning that thousands of Mazda cars already on the road in America, Europe, and elsewhere are vulnerable to attack.

Tech experts at Trend Micro’s Zero Day Initiative – zero day referring to how long companies have to fix a flaw – looked at Mazda’s Connect infotainment system fitted to cars like the 2014-21 Mazda 3 and discovered that attackers could use weaknesses in its security to potentially interfere with a car’s safety systems.