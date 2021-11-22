Trio Of Electric Porsche Macans Caught Running In The Wild

As we’re getting closer to the official debut of the fully electric second-generation Porsche Macan, new sightings of camouflaged prototypes during real-world testing reveal more information about the upcoming SUV.

 

The latest spy pictures show a group of three Macan EV prototypes testing alongside a Taycan Turbo S. The prototypes were still wearing the usual, and quite misleading, headlight stickers, window line graphics, fake exhaust tips, and plastic patches on both front and rear bumpers – just like the ones that appeared on Porsche’s official preview from May 2021.



