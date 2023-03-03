Trio Of New York Thieves Make Off With 4 Ferraris

 Three burglars smashed the front glass door of a Long Island Ferrari service center and fled with four of the high-end vehicles, police said.


Nassau County police said it happened at the Ferrari of Long Island Service Center on South Service Road in Plainview just before 4 a.m. Saturday.
 
Once inside, the trio stole "assorted merchandise" and "numerous vehicle key fobs" before fleeing the parking lot in two convertible Ferraris — a gray 2014 and a blue 2016 model — as well as two white two-door Ferraris from 2018 and 2023, according to police.

 


