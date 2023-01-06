Trio Of Tesla Roadsters Found In China Were Meant To Be Reverse Engineered

Earlier in May, we told you about three zero-mile 2010 Tesla Roadsters found in a shipping container overseas. These pristine examples will seemingly be the last brand-new, completely assembled first-gen Roadsters to be sold 13 years after they were initially built. But why were they never delivered? And how did they land in China? Gruber Motors, the shop brokering the deal, performed some detective work to figure it out. It was discovered that the three Roadsters were all intended to be dismantled by an early Tesla competitor—test mules in last decade's international EV race. And now, someone has submitted a $2 million bid in hopes of adding them to their collection.



Read Article