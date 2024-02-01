Troubled EV Maker Faraday Future At Risk Of Being Delisted From NASDAQ

Agent009 submitted on 1/2/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:30:27 AM

Views : 454 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Troubled electric vehicle manufacturer Faraday Future is at risk of being delisted from the Nasdaq with its share price falling below $1.

The company recently received a written notice from the Nasdaq noting that it had failed to maintain a minimum bid price of at least $1 per share for 30 consecutive trading days from November 9, 2023, to December 27, 2023. At the time of writing, the firm’s share price was sitting at $0.23 and has dropped around 96% since the beginning of September.


Read Article


Troubled EV Maker Faraday Future At Risk Of Being Delisted From NASDAQ

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)