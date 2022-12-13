Truck Driver Finally Says What Everyone Else Is Thinking - The Tesla Semi Is A Stupic Vehicle

A while ago, we wrote about Elon Musk’s claims that a Semi went from Fremont to San Diego with an 81,000 gross vehicle weight (GVW). Either it is much heavier than the EV maker wants to admit, or that 500-mile trip with that GVW is not true. Tomasz Orynski did not discuss that in a Twitter thread that went viral. The Polish trucker just discussed Semi's practical aspects that made him frame it as a “completely stupid vehicle.”



Orynski focused his entire analysis on cabin usability. Tesla claimed to have “built it around the driver,” but he talked about several examples of why that is just nonsense. Starting by how much space it just wastes with its central seating position. While that is the one the McLaren F1 adopted, it works better on hypercars than on trucks.



The Polish truck driver also states that the central driving position makes it more challenging to look ahead and overtake. That happens because a truck is a wide vehicle. If you are in the middle of the cabin, you are far from the edge of the lane, where you have a better view of the traffic ahead. On a two-way road, that’s also where you can see oncoming traffic.



