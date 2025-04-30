Truck Drivers That Can Not Speak Or Read English To Be Removed From The Road

In an industry already juggling driver shortages, new regulations, and the push toward automation, yet another priority has landed squarely on trucking’s crowded plate. Reading and being able to speak English is now a paramount concern in the trucking industry.

Since 2001, CDL drivers have been under a lawful order to read and write the English language “sufficiently to converse with the general public.” After the Obama administration weakened that rule, the Trump administration decided to take the opposite approach. Trump has now signed an order requiring that drivers who cannot read and write in English stay off the road entirely.