Truck Loads Of CyberTrucks Are Leaving Texas Gigafactory

Agent009 submitted on 8/22/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:05:45 PM

Views : 714 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla Cybertrucks continue to leave Gigafactory Texas in flocks, as video of more units heading out of the company’s production facility outside of Austin are shared on social media, the begging question continues: where are they headed, and why?
 
The Cybertruck has been in development for nearly four years, and Tesla is finally making consistent and persistent headway on the project, inching near initial deliveries.
 
More Cybertrucks were spotted leaving the Texas factory this morning in droves


Read Article


Truck Loads Of CyberTrucks Are Leaving Texas Gigafactory

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)