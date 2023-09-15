Trucker Unions Refuse To Deliver Ford Vehicles While UAW On Strike

Over the past several weeks, the United Auto Workers (UAW) union has been in negotiations with Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis as the two sides aim to hammer out a new contract before tonight’s 11:59 pm deadline. However, with new UAW President Shawn Fain at the helm, these discussions have proven to be tough sledding for the Detroit Big Three automakers, though multiple counteroffers have been submitted to this point as each tries to find common ground. That includes Ford, which just submitted its latest counterproposal to the union this week, one that CEO Jim Farley called its “most generous offer in 80 years.” However, the two sides remain far apart in these proposals, meaning that a strike remains a real possibility. If that happens, another union – the Teamsters – won’t deliver Ford vehicles either, according to the Detroit Free Press.



