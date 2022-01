There is a thing that is obvious, that you can see with your own eyes every day — that Americans are buying lots of trucks and SUVs; in fact the vast majority of new car purchases are trucks and SUVs — but then you read a stat about it, and it becomes astounding all over again. The stat is this, via JD Power: That in October 2021, over 80 percent of estimated new vehicle sales in the U.S. were SUV and trucks for the first time ever. Over 80 percent!



