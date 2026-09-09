Trump Administration Expresses "Profound Concern" Over Ford's Chinese Deals

In a letter sent to Ford CEO Jim Farley that was shared on Tuesday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy expressed "profound concern" at the automaker's deals with Chinese companies and pressed Farley to cut ties with the country. "While DOT recognizes the intense competitive pressures of the global market, the Company's recent strategic decisions paint a troubling picture of a foundational American brand actively intertwining its future with Chinese state-backed enterprises," Duffy said. Duffy called out a few of Ford's deals with Chinese companies, which are at the forefront of global battery and vehicle manufacturing. He pointed to a partnership with Geely that lets the Chinese company manufacture cars at a Ford plant in Spain. He criticized Ford's decision to continue manufacturing some Lincolns in China until 2030.



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