Trump Administration Makes BALLSY MOVE And Axes NYC Congestion Pricing, Relieving Motorists, And TRIGGERING Democrats!

In a decisive move, the Trump administration has terminated the approval of New York City’s congestion pricing scheme, ending a toll system that had burdened drivers since its inception. The plan, previously greenlit under federal transportation oversight, charged motorists $9 to enter central Manhattan during peak hours—weekdays from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., and weekends from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The decision, announced on February 19, 2025, marks a significant rollback of a policy aimed at reducing traffic and funding public transit, but criticized for its impact on commuters and local businesses.



The congestion pricing initiative, modeled after systems in cities like London and Stockholm, sought to ease gridlock in Manhattan’s busiest corridors while generating revenue for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA). However, opponents argued it disproportionately penalized working-class drivers and failed to deliver promised transit improvements. The Trump administration’s reversal aligns with its broader deregulatory agenda, prioritizing economic relief over environmental and urban planning goals.



New York officials expressed dismay, warning of a funding shortfall for subway and bus upgrades. Drivers, meanwhile, celebrated the end of what many called a “money grab.” The move reignites debates over urban mobility, fiscal policy, and federal-state tensions.







