Trump Administration May Block US Government Purchases Of EVs Including The Military

Donald Trump is due to return to the Oval Office next month, and his transition team is already planning numerous changes that will broadly impact the entire automotive industry. As we recently revealed, fuel efficiency standards could be rolled back significantly, EV incentives scrapped, and the federal government and U.S. military could be blocked from purchasing more EVs. As it stands, the US government must purchase more EVs while replacing its old, gas-guzzling vehicles. Additionally, the government’s fleet of light-duty vehicles must all be zero-emissions cars by 2027. However, Trump is tipped to scrap this mandate. Additionally, he is expected to end Department of Defense (DOD) programs aimed at purchasing or developing electric military vehicles.



Read Article