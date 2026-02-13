Trump Administration Repeals Obama's Much Hated Start Stop Technology

The Trump administration has just decided to repeal the 2009 Obama EPA Endangerment Findings, a move that the president calls "the largest regulatory action in U.S. history." One of the consequences is that the so much-hated start-stop feature will be scrapped.
  
President Trump has overturned the 2009 Endangerment Findings, which were trying to reduce the dangers to human health posed by greenhouse gas emissions. Through Day 1 Executive Order 14154, "Unleashing American Energy," the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) received the authority to regulate carbon emissions, which led to the repeal of the 2009 Obama-era legislation.

The elimination of the 2009 Greenhouse Gas Engagement Finding and vehicle emission standards is expected to save taxpayers $1.3 trillion by removing the regulatory requirements to measure, report, certify, and comply with federal GHG emission standards for motor vehicles.


