Trump Administration Seeks Stake In Nevada Lithium Mine

The Trump administration is seeking to acquire a 10% stake in Nevada’s upcoming lithium mine, operated by Lithium Americas (LAC). Lithium Americas (LAC) has a flagship lithium mining project, Thacker Pass, located in Nevada. With the Biden administration, the company had secured a $2.26 billion government loan to advance the project to production. However, since taking office, Trump has been attempting to claw back many loans related to the energy transition.



Last night, reports began to circulate about the Trump administration attempting to renegotiate the terms of the loans to include a 10% stake in the project.



