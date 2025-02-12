Trump Administration To Set New Fuel Economy Standards As Soon As Tomorrow

Bloomberg reports that the Trump administration is expected to unveil a significant rollback of national fuel economy standards on Wednesday, a move directly aimed at reducing production costs for automakers and, it argues, curbing rising prices for new vehicles. Senior executives from GM, Ford, and Stellantis plan to attend the White House announcement, signaling critical industry support for the policy shift. This action formally resets the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) program, replacing stringent targets set under President Biden. The previous rules would have required automakers to achieve an average fleet efficiency of roughly 50 miles per gallon by the 2031 model year. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which oversees CAFE standards, declared in June that the prior administration improperly considered electric vehicles when setting future requirements. The new rule establishes a legal foundation for standards that exclude such considerations.



Read Article