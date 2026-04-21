Trump Administration's Reformulation Of CAFE Rules May Spur A Sedan Cameback

The American sedan has been on quite a rise-and-fall journey over the past 20 years, and now the Trump administration's proposed changes to relax fuel economy standards may breathe new life into the three-box four-door. But before we ponder the sedan's future in America, it's helpful to review the past decade, in which Detroit automakers abandoned the segment with brutal speed, unable to make much money on them. Fiat Chrysler (now Stellantis) launched the midsize Chrysler 200 and compact Dodge Dart sedans, and they departed quickly in 2016, after only three years in the Dart's case. In 2023, the long-running rear-wheel-drive Chrysler 300 sedan went away, as did its Dodge Challenger coupe and Charger sedan platform mates.



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