Trump Calls For Suspension Of Federal Gas Taxes To Cut Pump Prices

President Trump called Monday for the temporary suspension of the federal gas tax to give Americans relief at the pump amid surging oil prices caused by the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz. “I think it’s a great idea,” Trump told CBS News during a brief phone interview. “Yup, we’re going to take off the gas tax for a period of time, and when gas goes down, we’ll let it phase back in.” Gasoline has been taxed at 18.4 cents per gallon since the 1990s to generate up to $40 billion in annual revenue for the Highway Trust Fund, which provides support for road maintenance and construction, among other projects.

Trump calls for suspension of federal gas tax as Americans seek relief at the pump: 'I think it's a great idea' https://t.co/4RtKUzkXzw pic.twitter.com/uuI43CCkNx — New York Post (@nypost) May 11, 2026

New Gas Pump Scam: Scammers wedge a small screw in the nozzle cradle. You pay & fill up, but hanging it doesn't reset the pump. Next person pumps on YOUR card. pic.twitter.com/6J1gogdp0R — TaraBull (@TaraBull) May 11, 2026





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