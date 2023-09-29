Trump Claims UAW Talks Don't Matter Because EVs Will Destroy The Industry - Is He Right?

On Wednesday, former US President Donald Trump expressed his thoughts about the ongoing strike by the United Auto Workers (UAW) union. Trump noted that it didn’t really matter if the union could strike a favorable deal with the Detroit Big Three, since the shift to electric vehicles would make them obsolete anyway.

Carmakers and the Biden administration have adopted an optimistic stance with the emerging electric vehicle sector. Trump, however, took an opposing stance in his statement, predicting that the US auto industry would see large losses in a few years.

“It doesn’t make a damn bit of difference what you get because in two years, you’re all going to be out of business,” Trump said.