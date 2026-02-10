Trump Cuts ANOTHER Plant Expansion Deal In Alabama. THIS TIME With Mercedes-Benz. The Only Thing Biden-Harris Manufactured Were Excuses.

Alabama’s latest investment wave is the clearest exhibit yet of the difference between President Trump and Joe Biden. In one cluster of announcements, Mercedes-Benz pledged $4 billion through 2030 to expand its Tuscaloosa County SUV plant, Eli Lilly committed more than $6 billion to a new active-ingredient factory in Huntsville, ArcelorMittal lined up $1.2 billion for advanced electrical steel in Calvert, and U.S. Steel put $475 million into its plant near Birmingham. One state, well over $11 billion, aimed at skilled work rather than press-release jobs.



Lilly says Huntsville should support about 3,000 construction roles and roughly 450 permanent positions for engineers, scientists, and technicians, with average pay the company has put above $100,000. Mercedes already employs about 5,800 people at the Vance plant and is moving more SUV volume, including the GLC, onto Alabama lines because imported vehicles now cost more. Steel spending means millwrights, electricians, and process operators who stay after the ribbon-cutting.



Joe Biden spent four years talking about an industrial renaissance while the machinery that actually lands plants stayed half-stalled. His term leaned on subsidy statutes and green-mandate paperwork. Automakers and drugmakers still faced an open door for imports, an uncertain tariff policy, and a White House more interested in regulating production than demanding it happen here. The result was a slower drip of projects and, by the end of his presidency, a manufacturing sector that had stopped adding jobs. He did not run a trade policy that made building in Tuscaloosa the obvious business decision.



Trump has. Since he returned, manufacturing commitments tracked since early 2025 run into the trillions: Apple, TSMC, and Micron in chips; South Korean energy projects in the hundreds of billions; a Japanese package near $550 billion. Commerce has credited 2025 export contracts worth $244 billion with supporting hundreds of thousands of American jobs. Many figures are multi-year pledges, not cash already spent. The contrast is still plain. Biden smothered the incentive to build. Trump priced the alternative and the plants started lining up.







.@POTUS: Mercedes-Benz is investing $4B to expand its plant in Tuscaloosa. U.S. Steel is investing $475M at its plant near Birmingham. Eli Lilly is investing $6B to create a new factory in Huntsville. ArcelorMittal is investing $1.2B for an advanced steel manufacturing facility… pic.twitter.com/KaW4cLyq1c — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 3, 2026



