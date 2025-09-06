Trump Decides To Sell Tesla He Bought At DOGE Presentation

It didn’t take long for one of the most unlikely political bromances in recent memory to unravel. What started as a high-profile show of support from Donald Trump for Elon Musk and Tesla has rapidly devolved into a chaotic public feud, complete with name-calling, conspiracy theories, and now, a garage sale.

In March, President Trump vowed to buy a Tesla as a “show of confidence and support for Elon Musk” as people were “illegally” boycotting the brand. He went on to call Tesla “one of the world’s great automakers” and praise Musk as a “truly great American.”