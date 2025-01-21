Trump Ends EV Mandate And Green New Deal But EV Incentives Remain Untouched For Now

In his first hours as the president of the United States, Donald Trump rescinded 78 of Biden's executive orders. Among them was a 2021 executive order that sought to ensure that half of all new vehicles sold by 2030 were electric. Trump also froze unspent government funds for EV charging stations and said he would consider ending EV tax credits. Donald Trump has always despised electric vehicles, a consequence of the support he received from the oil industry. Now that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is also a staunch supporter, Trump has been less vocal against electrification. However, he still made it clear that he intended to end all the "unfair subsidies" for electric vehicles and associated programs. And he started doing just that in the first hours as the 47th president of the United States.



