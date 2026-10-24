Trump Laughing His OSSOFF At Democrats Who Said This Could NEVER Be Done And Tariffs Don't Work! Audi CEO Announces Plant Coming in Georgia. AT A MAGA RALLY!

At a packed campaign rally in Perry, Georgia, tonight, the CEO of Audi stepped onstage with President Donald Trump to confirm a multi-billion-dollar commitment that had once been dismissed as improbable. “We are planning to bring our biggest and most premium SUVs, and produce them here in Macon, Georgia,” Audi CEO Gernot Döllner told the crowd, which responded with chants of “Trump! Trump! Trump!” The announcement marks Audi’s first-ever U.S. manufacturing facility—an approximately $4 billion investment at the Middle Georgia Megasite in Peach County (near Macon) that is expected to create about 4,500 jobs and eventually produce up to 200,000 vehicles a year, centered on the brand’s large premium SUVs such as the Q7, Q8, and new Q9.?



This is a clear demonstration of how tariffs function in practice. Tariffs are taxes imposed on imported goods that raise the price of foreign products in the domestic market. Under Trump administration policy, duties on European Union automobiles rose sharply from the longstanding 2.5 percent rate to 15 percent (with threats of further increases), making it substantially more expensive for companies that rely entirely on imports to compete in the United States. Audi was uniquely exposed among major German premium brands: unlike BMW and Mercedes-Benz, it had no American assembly plant and imported all its U.S.-bound vehicles from Europe or Mexico. The resulting cost pressure contributed to declining sales. By building locally, Audi avoids the tariff on those vehicles, improves its competitive position in one of the world’s most important premium markets, and generates American employment and supplier activity. What many Democrats and outside experts had called economically impossible has now happened again.?



For Georgia, the project is a major economic prize. The Middle Georgia Megasite, prepared through cooperation among Peach, Macon-Bibb, and Houston counties, positions the region as an automotive manufacturing center alongside the state’s existing Kia and Hyundai operations. Governor Brian Kemp and local leaders have welcomed the investment as historic, citing the skilled workforce, logistics advantages, and long-term benefits for middle Georgia communities.?



The political timing is equally significant. With midterm elections set for November 3, Trump used the Perry rally—supporting Republican candidates in competitive Senate and gubernatorial races—to showcase the announcement. It supplies concrete evidence for the argument that tariffs can drive foreign investment and manufacturing jobs in a key battleground state. Construction timelines are multi-year (grading expected in 2027, full production in the early 2030s), so the full economic effects will arrive later. The commitment itself, however, already delivers a visible win: a German luxury automaker choosing American soil under a tariff regime its critics insisted would not produce such results.?



In short, the Macon-area plant is both an industrial milestone and a campaign-ready illustration that strategic tariffs can reshape corporate decisions and bring production home.











?? WOW! The CEO of AUDI just came on stage with President Trump to confirm a multi-BILLION dollar auto manufacturing investment in Georgia "We are planning to bring are biggest and most premium SUVs, and produce them here in MACON, GEORGIA." CROWD: "TRUMP! TRUMP! TRUMP!" This is monumental! ???? That thing the Democrats and "experts" said was impossible, HAPPENED AGAIN Trump says construction begins next month. TARIFFS WORK — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 25, 2026



