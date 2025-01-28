Trump Looks To Roll Back Biden's Advanced Automatic Emergency Braking Systems As Unrealistic

A U.S. auto safety agency said on Friday it is reconsidering a landmark rule from the administration of former President Joe Biden requiring nearly all new cars and trucks by 2029 to have advanced automatic emergency braking systems. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it would delay the effective date to March 20 to give the new Trump administration time to further review the regulation. Advertisement · Scroll to continue The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, representing General Motors (GM.N), opens new tab, Toyota Motor (7203.T), opens new tab, Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), opens new tab and other automakers, last week filed suit to block the rule, saying the regulation is "practically impossible with available technology."



Read Article