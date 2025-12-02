Trump May Be Forcing Auto Production To The US With 100% Tariff On Canadian Vehicles

In a new interview with Bret Baier of Fox News, President Donald Trump threatened Canada with up to 100 percent tariff on cars. The statement came after he addressed the debt that the USA currently faces. On Monday, he signed two proclamations that impose 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminum without exception. These moves aim to benefit the USA but could harm it too. “If you look at Canada, Canada has a very big car industry. They stole it from us. They stole it because our people were asleep at the wheel. If we don’t make a deal with Canada, we’re going to put a big tariff on cars. Could be a 50 or 100 percent because we don’t want their cars. We want to make the cars in Detroit,” Trump said in his latest interview.



