Trump Open To Having Chinese Cars In America As Long As They Are Built On American Soil By US Workers

During his US presidential campaign, Donald Trump declared openness to allowing Chinese vehicles in the country—as long as they're locally made. The proclamation was made during his speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this week. Former President Trump also expressed his disappointment in Chinese car companies building their plants in Mexico instead of the US, Automotive News reports. “Right now as we speak, large factories just are being built across the border in Mexico” by China to make cars to sell in the US," Trump said. “Those plants are going to be built in the United States and our people are going to man those plants.”



Read Article