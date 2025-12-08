Trump Powers Up $5B EV Charger Plan, Delivers Where Biden and Pete Fizzled!

In a significant reversal for U.S. transportation policy, the Trump administration has lifted its controversial freeze on $5 billion in federal funds earmarked for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, following a decisive court loss. The move, announced on August 11, 2025, comes after months of legal battles and underscores tensions between the administration's priorities and congressional mandates.



The funding originates from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program, established under the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law during the Biden era. NEVI aimed to build a nationwide network of fast chargers, allocating $5 billion to states for deployment along highways. However, upon taking office in January 2025, the Trump administration froze the program in February via a Federal Highway Administration memo. Led by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, the freeze rescinded prior state plan approvals, citing a need to realign with new focuses like supporting communities with higher marriage and birth rates rather than greenhouse gas reductions. Critics, including Democrats and environmental groups, decried it as illegal, arguing it violated congressional appropriations. As of May 2025, 84% of the funds remained unobligated, with only a few dozen chargers constructed nationwide.



The turning point came in May when a coalition of 14 states, including California, filed suit against the Department of Transportation (DOT). In June 2025, a federal judge ruled the freeze unlawful, issuing an injunction and ordering the funds' release. The court found the administration overstepped its authority, harming states' EV adoption efforts. California Attorney General Rob Bonta stated, "The administration cannot dismiss programs illegally," highlighting the ruling's emphasis on legal bounds.



Complying with the order, the DOT issued new guidance on August 11, allowing states to access the $5 billion. However, the updated rules simplify the process by eliminating requirements for consumer protections, environmental siting, emergency plans, and equity mandates for rural or disadvantaged areas. Labor standards and opportunities for minority- and women-owned businesses were also removed. Proponents argue this could accelerate charger deployment, but detractors fear it undermines equity and sustainability.



This development could boost EV infrastructure amid growing adoption, yet it reflects ongoing partisan divides. States like New Jersey, which stood to gain $104 million, now face uncertainty in implementation. As EV sales surge, the thawed funds may help bridge gaps, but with altered priorities, the program's original goals hang in the balance.













Trump admin stops illegal freeze of $5B EV charger funds after losing in court | TechCrunch https://t.co/dHfjD4IFSP — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) August 11, 2025





I applaud @SecDuffy for cutting through the woke red tape in the NEVI program.



Now Congress needs to pass my UNPLUG EVs Act to shut down these green scam boondoggles for good.



Defend the taxpayer. Always. pic.twitter.com/SqYShDkbn7 — Rep. Eric Burlison (@RepEricBurlison) August 12, 2025



