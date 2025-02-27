Trump Prepares For A Wave Of EU Tariffs That Will Bring More Automotive Production To The US

In addition to saying that promised tariffs against Canada and Mexico will go into effect in April following a month-long pause, US President Donald Trump says he also plans to hit goods from the European Union with 25% tariffs, and this will include cars. As we’ve seen in the past, Trump’s proposed EU tariffs could be used as a negotiating tactic, or he could be serious about enforcing them. Speaking during his first cabinet meeting, attended by many reporters, Trump said he’ll be announcing detailed EU tariffs “very soon,” noting that “it’ll be 25% generally and that will be on cars and all other things.” According to the self-proclaimed King of the US, “The European Union was formed to screw the United States – that’s the purpose of it and they’ve done a good job of it. But now I’m president.”



