Trump Promises 100% Tariff On Chinese Vehicles Built In Mexico If Elected

Former President and 2024 GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump issued a threat to Chinese automakers, warning of an even larger tariff if they establish factories in Mexico to evade existing tariffs. He made these remarks during an event in Ohio. During his presidency, Trump imposed a 25 percent tariff on Chinese-made automobiles. More recently, he pledged to increase tariffs to 50 percent on vehicles manufactured in Mexico at Chinese-owned plants. Now, the former president has upped the ante by threatening to impose a 100 percent tariff on Chinese vehicles that enter the United States through its southern neighbor. “If you’re listening, President Xi [Jinping] — and you and I are friends — but he understands the way I deal. Those big monster car manufacturing plants that you’re building in Mexico right now… you’re going to not hire Americans and you’re going to sell the cars to us, no,” Trump said, per NBC. “We’re going to put a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you’re not going to be able to sell those cars if I get elected.”



