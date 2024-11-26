Trump Promises 25% Tariffs On Canadian And Mexican Goods Until They Tighten Border Security

Donald Trump doesn’t slide behind his old desk in The Oval Office until January, but he’s already promising that one of his first jobs will be to introduce new tariffs on products coming from neighboring Canada and Mexico, and steeper duties on Chinese imports.

“On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders,” Trump wrote on an initial post on his Truth Social network.