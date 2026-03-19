Trump Proposal To Require EV Chargers To Be American Made Will Stall Biden's Mismanaged $5 Billion Infrastructure Program

A group of 20 state attorneys general said on Monday the Trump administration proposal to boost American parts and components in federally funded electric vehicle ‌charging stations would effectively make the $5 billion program unusable.

The attorneys general from states including California, Colorado, Arizona, New York, Virginia, Illinois and Michigan, said the U.S. Transportation Department proposal to hike so-called "Buy America" requirements from ?55% to 100% would make it "impossible for manufacturers to achieve, frustrate congressional intent, ?and impair the public interest by slowing or halting federally funded EV ?charger deployment nationwide."