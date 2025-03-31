Trump Reportedly Warned Automakers Not To Raise Prices Due Tariffs

The Wall Street Journal has a new report out suggesting that President Donald Trump warned automakers not to raise prices, presumably so that increased costs by the tariffs aren't passed on to the consumer.

In other words, it appears he was asking automakers to take a hit so that tariffs wouldn't be unpopular with consumers.

The call with automaker bosses took place earlier this month, and the WSJ reports that automakers were worried they'd face punishment from the federal government if they didn't comply. Exactly what type of punishment wasn't clear.