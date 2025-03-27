Trump Says Elon Musk Stayed In His Own Lane When It Came To Tariff Talk

After President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would impose 25% tariffs on “all cars that are not made in the United States,” he said his key advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, had not weighed in on the matter, “because he may have a conflict.”

He added that Musk had never “asked me for a favor in business whatsoever.”

Musk serves as a senior advisor to Trump, having earlier contributed $290 million to propel him back to the White House. While Musk remains at the helm of his companies, including SpaceX and Tesla, he is also leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is an effort to slash federal government spending, personnel and consolidate or eliminate various federal agencies and services.