Trump Says Elon Musk's Cost Cutting Efforts Will Not Include Conflict Of Interests

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will not let billionaire Elon Musk take part in any space-related government decisions, when the president was asked about Musk's potential conflicts of interest amid his drive to cut government spending.

"So anything to do with possibly even space, we won't let Elon partake in that," Trump told reporters.

The White House has previously said Musk would excuse himself from any conflicts of interest between his various business interests and efforts to cut costs for the federal government via his Department of Government Efficiency.